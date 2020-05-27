Clicks24
YouTube Bans Videos about the Persecution of Christians (David Wood)
This is a video by David Wood, showing that he has been banned for a week for posting a video about the persecution of Christians in different parts of the world. David appealed the strike, and his …More
This is a video by David Wood, showing that he has been banned for a week for posting a video about the persecution of Christians in different parts of the world. David appealed the strike, and his appeal was rejected. David’s other YouTube channel:
www.youtube.com/channel/UCgzBkw6MRi4ceF…
www.youtube.com/watch
www.youtube.com/channel/UCgzBkw6MRi4ceF…
www.youtube.com/watch