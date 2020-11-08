Americans, stand up to fight!

“Our struggle … is against the spiritual forces of evil.”

“The enemies have taken crafty counsel against Your people… Come, and let us cut them off from being a nation.

Make a promise to God specifically of one hour of prayer a day, best joining together across the country from 8 to 9 p.m.

“Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.”

“They have prepared a net for my steps … they have dug a pit before me; into the midst of it they themselves have fallen.”

“My eyes are ever toward the Lord, for He shall pluck my feet out of the net.”

Brother and sister, promise God one hour of prayer a day! And God will save your nation from the net through you.

(Eph 6:12)It is written in Psalm 83:In August 2020, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate called on you, US Christians, to mobilize in prayer. ( youtube.com/watch?v=a-s2HawV0WU You, dear Christians of the United States, who have already established prayer groups and set up guards to watch in constant prayer, have become the foundation of spiritual restoration – resurrection. You, dear believers, who have not yet joined in, because no one has involved you in the prayer watches, don’t wait any longer today, after the presidential election! Begin by making a commitment to prayer.Apart from that, pray your one-hour prayer watch at a chosen hour for one week in a month. Those who are zealous can have a rhythm of prayer watches every other week. Don’t wait and start! The spiritual struggle is escalating. Every warrior counts. God wants to speak, He wants to awaken prophets, witnesses, disciples, apologists, evangelists…, but the condition is to enter into a living union with Him, especially in personal or family prayer. God will work miracles in your life and in your nation. He is looking for those who will persevere in prayer. He is waiting for you too!(Heb 4:7) Start praying today! God is with us, but we must be with Him, then we will win.The servants of darkness and death have a hundred options for trapping the righteous. But God has thousands of ways to catch them in their own traps.(Psa 57:7)Americans, don’t delay but start; it’s a fight to the death!(Psa 25:15)+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops