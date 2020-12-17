 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
WINESKINS 12 20 20 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Jill Valentic from Catholic Charities; Marianne Yeager talks about St. Stephen Martyr; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa from the …More
WINESKINS 12 20 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Jill Valentic from Catholic Charities; Marianne Yeager talks about St. Stephen Martyr; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa from the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon; music from the CD Come Let Us Adore Him by the Kellenberg Memorial High School Choir; and, Fr. Nick Mancini reflects on the readings for the Fourth Sunday of Advent.
