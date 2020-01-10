U.S.-Iran tensions impacting Iraqi Christians

Christians in northern Iraq are becoming increasingly concerned as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high. Fr. Benedict Kiely, founder of Nasarean.org which focuses on persecuted Christians … More

Christians in northern Iraq are becoming increasingly concerned as tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high. Fr. Benedict Kiely, founder of Nasarean.org which focuses on persecuted Christians throughout the world, breaks down the Trump administration’s efforts to help Christians in the Middle East and the impact of this week’s events.