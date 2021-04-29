Through the Eyes of a Marathon-Running Bishop: New Book Tackles Spiritual and Physical Fitness If you've been looking for inspiration to get rid of some of that quarantine weight you might've put on,… More

Through the Eyes of a Marathon-Running Bishop: New Book Tackles Spiritual and Physical Fitness



If you've been looking for inspiration to get rid of some of that quarantine weight you might've put on, a new book explains the correlation between physical and spiritual fitness: “Running For a Higher Purpose: 8 Steps to Spiritual and Physical Fitness.” It's written by Bishop Thomas Paprocki from the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois. Bishop Paprocki completed 24 marathons. He joined Currents News to discuss what his motivation was for writing this book and how anyone can get a copy. currentsnews