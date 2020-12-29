Monthly rate of mortalities per million inhabitants in Sweden over the years.



Why/when science doesn’t work - short version:

-Science used to be done by a very smart and persevering guy, sitting alone and spending a lifetime trying very hard to understand something new about how the world works-now science is a whole social process, by which new “content” is being produced, financed, spread among professionals first, then vulgarized, lobbied, pushed, accepted and then used, for all kinds of purposes, often politically...-It is VERY hard to learn something new, humility is a must, while “scientific articles” are being confidently produced by the thousands-most people are unable to differentiate between knowing something and their opinion (it is about predictive power...)-Universities these days are populated by masses of bureaucrats, not really the brightest - the brightest actually don’t last in an environment ruled by the mediocre-they create their committees, judge each other’s work, give each other grants, review those articles - no new knowledge needs to get produced for it to run smoothly - actually it would only disrupt, destroy someone’s career - who needs that...-So now that we have a picture of those people, let’s juxtapose them with the infinite complexity of the world that is to be discovered and understood...-the articles need to get written, the grants granted, people payed, the whole hierarchical structure maintained - no wonder that we’ll end up with all kinds of “results” being published, showing some aspect, some observation, and leading to conclusions without regard or understanding of the unknowns, the mechanisms no one thought of, the other aspects that may dominate etc. etc...-and then there is the bias of what gets more widely publicized and used (especially politically) - is it the deeper, more complex nuanced truth, or the simple satisfying quick fix of a result?You guess...