Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.
Saint Cecilia and an Angel - Orazio Gentileschi and Giovanni Lanfranco
