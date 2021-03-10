Beyond The Roundup | Judge Orders Use of Ivermectin: 80-year Old Mom Now Home & Well. A followup on our story about an 80-year old patient and her family, who had to sue in court to ensure that … More





A followup on our story about an 80-year old patient and her family, who had to sue in court to ensure that the patient was given ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19. The judge ordered that the Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital allow Mrs. Judith Smentkiewicz to be given ivermectin. The Buffalo News reports that the 80-year old mom is back home “well on the road to recovery.”



Story Article:



trialsitenews.com/…ell-why-did-it-resort-to-this/