VIDEO 4: Kenosis - The Doctrine Used to Destroy the Church This is the fourth video in Tradition in Action's 11-video series on Eli, Eli, Lamma Sabacthani, the monumental work on Vatican Council … More

VIDEO 4: Kenosis - The Doctrine Used to Destroy the Church



This is the fourth video in Tradition in Action's 11-video series on Eli, Eli, Lamma Sabacthani, the monumental work on Vatican Council II. Written by Atila Guimarães and translated by Marian T. Horvat, Ph.D, this 11-volume work took 35 years to complete, and is being presented to the world now for the very first time.



This presentation is a primer and supplement to Volume IV: Animus Delendi I. In Video 4, you will learn about the doctrine of kenosis, its heretical foundations, and how it is used to justify destroying the Church. Also explained: the characteristics of the Catholic Church, vs the characteristics of the Progressivist Church (and how the latter is designed to destroy the former).



Description of Volume IV, Animus Delendi I: Animus Delendi I examines the planned self-destruction of the Holy Church as designed and executed by the Conciliar and post-Conciliar progressivists. The author shows the roles played by the Pontiffs, the highest ranking ecclesiastical authorities, and progressivist theologians in the plan of auto-demolition of the Holy Catholic Church.



Acclaimed as a decisive work for the new Millennium.



Learn the meaning of the documents, one step at a time, and understand how we arrived at the current crisis in the Church.



Specially produced by TIA Media and Tradition in Action.



Follow the crisis in the Church by reading daily articles on: WWW.TRADITIONINACTION.ORG