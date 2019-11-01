Using Jane’s to build an understanding of Iranian air defence capabilities

This video demonstrates how Jane’s satellite imagery analysis, geo-coded air defence sites and equipment data enables you to quickly understand air defence capabilities, in this example Iran. The … More

This video demonstrates how Jane’s satellite imagery analysis, geo-coded air defence sites and equipment data enables you to quickly understand air defence capabilities, in this example Iran. The addition of Jane’s defence procurement data delivers further insight into projected defence spend allocated by Iran to areas related to air defence. Jane’s provides verified and validated insight, data and analysis into the military capabilities of more than 190 countries. By structuring and connecting this data with more than 41,000 equipment profiles is uniquely positioned to deliver open source intelligence that enhances your analysis. Lean more about Jane's Data Analytics - Data that is visible, accessible and easily integrated into your workflow ihsmarkit.com/…/janes-data-anal…