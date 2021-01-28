Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri's Housing Programs Director Discusses Growing Poverty Rate Recent data indicates the number of Americans living in poverty has been on the rise and continues, … More





Recent data indicates the number of Americans living in poverty has been on the rise and continues, amid the pandemic. Director of Housing Programs for Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Cindy VanBuskirk, joins to talk more about the economic assistance needed there. VanBuskirk shares how the pandemic has financially affected the communities they serve. She discusses what people in her area are most concerned about and how Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri has been able to help them. With the organization recently having opened an emergency shelter for homeless families and homeless women in need of medical respite, the director of the housing program tells us how the pandemic has affected donations and where people who would like to donate can get more information.