Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government Analyzes Events at the U.S. Capitol

John Malcolm, Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, joins to analyze the events of today and their significance. Malcom begins with an analysis of the objections to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win and the protests that followed. Before the unrest began, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell expressed his opposition to today's challenge. Some are pointing to that as a sign of divisions within the Republican Party. Malcolm shares his thoughts on the matter and how he believes the rhetoric we've heard has affected Americans' confidence in the integrity of the Nation's elections. The vice president of the Institute for Constitutional Government explains what must be done to move forward from here.