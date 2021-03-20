 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Planned Parenthood Is A Violent Corporation In one year alone, Planned Parenthood... • Committed 354,871 abortions • Killed one child every 89 seconds • Performed 41% of the abortions in the country …More
Planned Parenthood Is A Violent Corporation

In one year alone, Planned Parenthood... • Committed 354,871 abortions • Killed one child every 89 seconds • Performed 41% of the abortions in the country • Received over $1.7 million in taxpayer money per day • And their "adoption referrals" continued to plummet Planned Parenthood has clear priorities: making money from killing the precious children of desperate mothers. Shut👏 them 👏 down👏
