Planned Parenthood Is A Violent Corporation

In one year alone, Planned Parenthood... • Committed 354,871 abortions • Killed one child every 89 seconds • Performed 41% of the abortions in the country • Received over $1.7 million in taxpayer money per day • And their "adoption referrals" continued to plummet Planned Parenthood has clear priorities: making money from killing the precious children of desperate mothers. Shut them down Planned Parenthood Is A Violent CorporationIn one year alone, Planned Parenthood... • Committed 354,871 abortions • Killed one child every 89 seconds • Performed 41% of the abortions in the country • Received over $1.7 million in taxpayer money per day • And their "adoption referrals" continued to plummet Planned Parenthood has clear priorities: making money from killing the precious children of desperate mothers. Shutthemdown