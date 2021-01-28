WINESKINS 1 31 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Mary Fiala Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Blaise; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part II; music from the … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Mary Fiala Superintendent of Catholic Schools; Diana Hancharencko talks about St. Blaise; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part II; music from the CD A Hand to Hold by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Deacon Michael Kocjancic reflects on the readings for the Fourth Sunday in Ordinary Time.