Bishop Uses "Sexual Education" to Corrupt Minors

Journalist and mother Miranda Devine summarized that Catholic schools "sell out scripture for sex ed".



"If McDonald’s stopped selling hamburgers and started dishing up sushi instead, it would no longer be McDonald’s. People who once frequented the Golden Arches for a Big Mac and fries would stop going.

It’s the same with Catholic schools. Parents send their children to Catholic schools to receiv… More

Journalist and mother Miranda Devine summarized that Catholic schools "sell out scripture for sex ed".



"If McDonald’s stopped selling hamburgers and started dishing up sushi instead, it would no longer be McDonald’s. People who once frequented the Golden Arches for a Big Mac and fries would stop going.

It’s the same with Catholic schools. Parents send their children to Catholic schools to receive a Catholic education.

If they wanted woke secular indoctrination in LGBT studies, gender fluidity, identity politics and atheism, they would enroll their children in the local government ‘Safe School’ and save money on fees.

This is obvious. But for some reason, Catholic schools in Parramatta have chosen to go down the woke path to oblivion, with a new religious studies curriculum that is just a Trojan horse to smuggle in a leftist political agenda."



"This dumbed-down, sex-obsessed sociology mumbo jumbo, disguised in the language of the Church, is supposed to make religion classes more ‘relevant’ to children’s lives and, insaltingly, to rescue the Catholic ‘brand,’ both reason enough to reject the curriculum."