Bishop Uses "Sexual Education" to Corrupt Minors

Bishop Vincent Long of Parramatta, Australia, a self-declared "victim" of homosexual abuse who "respects" gay pseudo-marriage, adopted a new homosex-religion curriculum for his parish schools.
It introduces year 7 and 8 students to atheism, "homosexual studies," "gender fluidity," and "identity politics" and makes them debate on whether “the Church’s teaching on sexuality has any value or relevance to modern life.”
Long believes that religious teachers should "not proclaim" the Faith but enter into dialogue with the (ignorant) pupils.
Father John Rizzo of Parramatta diocese told DailyTelegraph.com.au (August 26) that the faithful are "sick and tired" of such agendas being thrown at "the innocence of their children.”
Many gay men became gay after they were groomed and "abused". For some men and women it is a choice, for other maybe not. But we all have roadblocks, crosses to bear. And a sin is still a sin. If you do not agree with the Catholic faith, in no way should you be a part of it, MUCH LESS BE A PRIEST OR BISHOP. What madness.
This Long is maybe from PRC and member of CP and doing his diversion for mr. Horny...
Journalist and mother Miranda Devine summarized that Catholic schools "sell out scripture for sex ed".
"If McDonald’s stopped selling hamburgers and started dishing up sushi instead, it would no longer be McDonald’s. People who once frequented the Golden Arches for a Big Mac and fries would stop going.
It’s the same with Catholic schools. Parents send their children to Catholic schools to receive a Catholic education.
If they wanted woke secular indoctrination in LGBT studies, gender fluidity, identity politics and atheism, they would enroll their children in the local government ‘Safe School’ and save money on fees.
This is obvious. But for some reason, Catholic schools in Parramatta have chosen to go down the woke path to oblivion, with a new religious studies curriculum that is just a Trojan horse to smuggle in a leftist political agenda."
"This dumbed-down, sex-obsessed sociology mumbo jumbo, disguised in the language of the Church, is supposed to make religion classes more ‘relevant’ to children’s lives and, insaltingly, to rescue the Catholic ‘brand,’ both reason enough to reject the curriculum."
