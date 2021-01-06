198. Paul challenges us

Paul took Timothy under his wing and he wants to increase his knowledge. He wants his spiritual son to have a good background for living and transmitting faith. Paul, although held captive, finds in this situation a motive for improving the faith of others. Paul says to him:“Proclaim the word; be persistent whether it is convenient or inconvenient; convince, reprimand, encourage through all patience and teaching.” 2 Timothy, chapter 4, verse 2Let’s not stop proclaiming the Word, it’s the basis of the salvation for all. Let’s intervene with good words and with justice while respecting the people around us. This will require patience that will allow us to develop a greater and more accurate concern, to nurture and educate by relying on common sense and wisdom of Scripture.Paul adds:“Be self-possessed in all circumstances; put up with hardship; perform the work of an evangelist; fulfill your ministry.” 2 Timothy, chapter 4, verse 5It’s grace for Paul to have a spiritual son to whom he can pass on his experience. Paul’s recommendations are accurate and timely. The ministry is also very joyful when faith is realized and developed in people’s hearts.Too want to do too much, faith loses its meaning, it loses its lustre. It’s important to be ourselves, live the present and let the Lord act in and through our lives.Even if we have received a lot, let’s remain simple, let’s be people with heart, soul, people with a clear mind, less about appearance and engaged in the good, plunged in Jesus Christ’s Good News for the world. All we are is to be faithful witnesses and serve God’s cause.Let’s refocus our heart on God’s. May our life become filled with Trinitarian Love, to reach all the children of God. May there be so much love around us that even the most rebellious be touched and freely transformed.Book : Here, where we areNormand Thomas