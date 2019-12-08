POPE BUSTED: Bishops Denounce Vatican’s UN Allies

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a hard look at the big event nobody in the Vatican seems to want to talk about—the Nairobi Summit on the 25th anniversary of the International Conference … More

From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a hard look at the big event nobody in the Vatican seems to want to talk about—the Nairobi Summit on the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development (Cairo). This Bill and Melinda Gates/UN Population Fund affair was all about contraception, family planning, reproductive rights and…. the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Yes, that’s right—the very same goals Pope Francis and Jeff Sachs have been promoting inside the Vatican for years. So, why did the Vatican have to back away from their friends at the United Nations and the big Agenda 2030? Because some very special Catholics in Africa stood up roared their objection to the globalist gurus of population control. Plus, the #ResistFrancis campaign – what’s all about? Watch and see. Show your solidarity with the #ResistFrancis movement. Buy your #ResistFrancis T-Shirt right now: remnantnewspaper.com/…/resistfrancis-t… #UniteTheClans Please Help Us Build Remnant TV! Order a Sacred Heart Lapel Pin: remnantnewspaper.com/…/sacred-heart-pi… Subscribe to The Remnant's YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Subscribe to The Remnant Newspaper (Published every 2 weeks): remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/remnantnews Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRemnantNewspaper Make a Tax-Deductible Donation to the Remnant Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home