Pro-Life Advocate, Obianuju Ekeocha, Talks Pro-Abortion Agenda Being Pushed on Developing Nations A new film, "Africa's Pandemic: A Gateway to Neocolonialism", explores how amid the COVID-19 pandemic… More





A new film, "Africa's Pandemic: A Gateway to Neocolonialism", explores how amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some western donors are using this time as an opportunity to push the ideology of legalized abortion under the cover of humanitarian relief to countries in the developing world. Founder and President of Culture of Life Africa, filmmaker and pro-life advocate, Obianuju Ekeocha, joins to explain exactly how western donors are using the pandemic to advance a pro-abortion agenda, and what exactly they are doing. Ekeocha talks about the term "humanitarian blackmail", used in her documentary and its specific impact on African nations. The filmmaker discusses the cultural significance of this and how big of a problem it really is.