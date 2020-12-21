Today in the traditional calendar is the Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle, the date of his glorious martyrdom in the city of Chennai, India, in the year 72. Dom Guéranger on today's feast: "This is … More

Today in the traditional calendar is the Feast of St. Thomas the Apostle, the date of his glorious martyrdom in the city of Chennai, India, in the year 72.



Dom Guéranger on today's feast: "This is the last Feast the Church keeps before the great one of the Nativity of her Lord and Spouse. She interrupts the Greater Ferias in order to pay her tribute of honour to Thomas, the Apostle of Christ, ...”