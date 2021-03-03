Pro-life Groups Very Concerned About Phrase ‘Pregnancy Discrimination’ in Equality Act The proposed “Equality Act” has Pro-Life groups and many physicians very concerned it will force doctors to … More





The proposed "Equality Act" has Pro-Life groups and many physicians very concerned it will force doctors to perform procedures, including abortion, that violate their conscience rights. The White House Press Secretary was asked about that directly at a news briefing today. Part of Jen Psaki's answer included a reference to Roe V Wade. She was also asked whether the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will remain in place under the new administration. White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.