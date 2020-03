Life of Saint Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows

Indulgenced Devotion to St. Gabriel of Our Lady of Sorrows, Patron of Youth T he faithful, who devoutly recite Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory be, adding the invocation, "Saint Gabriel, pray for me," … More

Indulgenced Devotion to St. Gabriel of

Our Lady of Sorrows, Patron of Youth



T he faithful, who devoutly recite Our Father, Hail Mary and Glory be, adding the invocation, "Saint Gabriel, pray for me," before a representation of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother, may gain an Indulgence of 300 days.



(From the 1943 Raccolta)