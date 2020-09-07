Biodegradable: Milan Archdiocese Introduces Invalid Confirmations

Milan Archdiocese, Italy, published new rules for Confirmation on September 3. LaNuovaBq.it calls them the “latest madness.” The conferral of Confirmation is delegated to the priests.
The same youngsters who go to school without a mask have to wear one during Confirmation.
The chrism is to be applied with a cotton ball, a towel or a “biodegradable cotton swab,” using a fresh instrument for each candidate. The priest will not touch the head of the candidate and avoid any physical contact.
Even the godparents have to respect one meter of sanitary distancing to the candidates but are allowed to touch their shoulder. Evidently, sanitary distancing is not required when driving to the church or eating in a restaurant afterwards.
These insanities follow recommendations of Naples Diocese but not the rite of Confirmation which according to Acts 8:17 is conferred only by laying on of hands.
