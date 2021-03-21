Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks
43
HerzMariae
1
1 hour ago
Catholic Priest William Kosco in Buckeye, AZ tell parishioners that Joe Biden’s “ideas are not welcome here...Would you give him communion? No. Over my dead body. Not until he repents.”
8 minutes ago
.
