Communism is not dead

Ludovic Denim
7
As long as the consecration of Russia is not achieved. The communist symbol is all over Europe and Africa meaning it must dominate the world...
Ludovic Denim
Jim Dorchak
Communism is alive and well here in Chile! It is growing because of the bishops and priests here in Chile.
Ludovic Denim
Yes, also through Cultural Marxism
AgentRose
The Bishops, Pope and the rest of the clergy are all "socialists," which is a synonym for communists.
hitherto
Our Bishops and priests use to preach against Communism, today they remain silent. Why?
Ludovic Denim
Most of them are traitors as they don't preach also against Pachamam or against the day of Assisi made by John Paul while Jesus Christ said in the Bible that those who deny Him in front of the men He'll deny them in front of His Father.
They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray …More
dorka2
