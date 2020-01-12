Communism is not dead

Most of them are traitors as they don't preach also against Pachamam or against the day of Assisi made by John Paul while Jesus Christ said in the Bible that those who deny Him in front of the men He'll deny them in front of His Father.

They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray … More

Most of them are traitors as they don't preach also against Pachamam or against the day of Assisi made by John Paul while Jesus Christ said in the Bible that those who deny Him in front of the men He'll deny them in front of His Father.

They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray everyday the Rosary, then it happens and it's the case for our Bishops and priests according to the recognized apparition of La Salette in 1846.