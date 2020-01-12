Clicks141
Communism is not dead
As long as the consecration of Russia is not achieved. The communist symbol is all over Europe and Africa meaning it must dominate the world...
Communism is alive and well here in Chile! It is growing because of the bishops and priests here in Chile.
Ludovic Denim likes this.
Yes, also through Cultural Marxism
The Bishops, Pope and the rest of the clergy are all "socialists," which is a synonym for communists.
Ludovic Denim likes this.
Our Bishops and priests use to preach against Communism, today they remain silent. Why?
Most of them are traitors as they don't preach also against Pachamam or against the day of Assisi made by John Paul while Jesus Christ said in the Bible that those who deny Him in front of the men He'll deny them in front of His Father.
They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray …More
They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray …More
Most of them are traitors as they don't preach also against Pachamam or against the day of Assisi made by John Paul while Jesus Christ said in the Bible that those who deny Him in front of the men He'll deny them in front of His Father.
They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray everyday the Rosary, then it happens and it's the case for our Bishops and priests according to the recognized apparition of La Salette in 1846.
They want a world religion under the auspices of the United Nations and they set up a global confusion in order to lead us astray. As most peoples don't pray everyday the Rosary, then it happens and it's the case for our Bishops and priests according to the recognized apparition of La Salette in 1846.