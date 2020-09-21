A Guru or Jesus Father Joseph-Marie Verlinde

The search for meaning, for the Absolute, led Father Joseph-Marie Verlinde, known as Jacques at the time, to take the plunge into the "Great Whole". Initiated in ascetic oriental practices such as … More

The search for meaning, for the Absolute, led Father Joseph-Marie Verlinde, known as Jacques at the time, to take the plunge into the "Great Whole". Initiated in ascetic oriental practices such as yoga and transcendental meditation, he explored the Hindu and Buddhist religious traditions in India. This led him on to esoteric and occult practices and, in this film, he speaks about this and about his own experiences, contrasting them with the truth of the One he crossed the world to find: Jesus Christ. A priest of Belgian origin, with Doctorates in philosophy and theology, he is now prior of the Monastic Community of the Family of Saint Joseph, in France. Drawing on his past experience, Father Joseph-Marie Verlinde answers some of the basic questions faced by society today. With great respect, he warns and enlightens those who, in their search for "meaning", embark upon the ways of the East... and engage in esoteric and occult practices. Ce film est réalisé par la Communauté du Chemin Neuf via le réseau international de prière « Net for God ». Pour plus d'informations : netforgod.tv Pour nous contacter : netforgod@chemin-neuf.org