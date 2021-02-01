Archbishop Viganò: Is Francis “Not Yet Completely” The “False Prophet Of The Antichrist?

Archbishop Viganò repeated his unlikely suspicion that Francis was elected because of the “Saint Gallen Mafia” and that Benedict’s resignation was provoked.In a November 21 statement he sees a “criminal agreement” between the “deep church” and the “deep state.” He believes they collaborated in Benedict XVI’s resignation and President Trump’s election defeat and notices the US bishops’ quick recognition of Biden’s victory and the Church’s global support of Covid-19 restrictions.His supposition: The Church may receive donations from pharmaceutical companies to accept Covid-vaccines – “as has already happened with the Agreement between China and the Vatican.”Viganò calls parts of the Catholic hierarchy “a gang of perverts and corrupt men in the service of the New World Order.”He names as compromised with the LGBT agenda Cupich, Tobin, Wuerl, McElroy and Stowe.Viganò sees ties between the leading Catholic clergy, the US Democrats, and the global Left in order to turn the Church into a servant of the New World Order and to replace the Pope with “the false prophet of the Antichrist.”However this, according to Viganò, “has not yet completely happened.”