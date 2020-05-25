Clicks99

Coronavirus Has Filled the Churches

en.cartoon
Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsZdnacxglkk
De Profundis
Gloria.tv is like a drug without the part where it makes you feel good
Tesa
Smelling like the sheep? Everybody reeks of hand sanitizer now.
