Clicks33
Tesa
1
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “We know they’re lying, they know they’re lying, they know that we know they’re lying, we also know that they know that we know they’re lying, but they STILL LIE.”
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

J G Tasan
  • Report
bbc.com/…s-create-the-illusion-of-truth
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up