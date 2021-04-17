Pope Francis Changed Our Father Prayer? HERESY? Abandon us not into Temptation? For the first time, Pope Francis has publicly used his "new version" of the most sacred prayer in Christianity: the … More





For the first time, Pope Francis has publicly used his "new version" of the most sacred prayer in Christianity: the Our Father or Lord's Prayer. His new version does not translate as: "lead us not into temptation, but rather as "do not abandon us to temptation." Why the change? Is it wrong or heretical? Dr. Taylor Marshall explains.



