Again: Raids in the Vatican

Vatican prosecutor Gian Piero Milano ordered this morning the sequestration of documents and computers from the home of Monsignor Alberto Perlasca.
Perlasca is the former Head of the Administrative Office of the First Section of the Secretariat of State.
The context of the measure is the known investigation into investments of the Secretariat of State.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsVryvyqyedk
Clicks24
- Report
Social networks
Antipope francis the "merciful" hammers another poor prelate who spoke too loudly.