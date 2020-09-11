600 million people facing acute water shortage in India

Bankers control the money but don't control the resources and they will soon be unmasked except if they trigger off a 3rd WW... They pushed peoples to consume through the both pieces of their jaw : … More

Bankers control the money but don't control the resources and they will soon be unmasked except if they trigger off a 3rd WW... They pushed peoples to consume through the both pieces of their jaw : capitalism (which promotes usury and then interest rates) and communism (work for capitalism by exploiting peoples) but soon the resources are lacking...... and peoples will look for some responsible...