It is expedient, Faith, Hope and Charity ~ Fr. Linus Clovis.Homily of Fr. Linus ClovisThe Gospel According to St John 16 4-74 But I have said these things to you, that when their hour comes you may remember that I told you of them.The Work of the Spirit“I did not say these things to you from the beginning, because I was with you. 5 But now I am going to him who sent me; yet none of you asks me, ‘Where are you going?’ 6 But because I have said these things to you, sorrow has filled your hearts. 7 Nevertheless I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Counselor will not come to you; but if I go, I will send him to you.--Intro/Outro Audio from:Jeffrey Ostrowski - “Ave Maria” (Tomás Luis de Victoria)