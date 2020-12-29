New eBook – Vocation: Something Great that is Love

St. Josemaría recalled how, when he was only sixteen years old, he discovered that his heart was asking him for “something great that is love.” This eBook can help people discern their personal vocation, since God has a plan for each of us.

VOCATION 12/28/2020

CONTENTS

I. ENCOUNTER: “Master, where do you live?”

II. RESPONSE: “May the Lord be on your way”

III. FAITHFULNESS: “I have sent you to go and bear fruit, and that your fruit may remain”