New eBook – Vocation: Something Great that is Love

St. Josemaría recalled how, when he was only sixteen years old, he discovered that his heart was asking him for “something great that is love.” This eBook can help people discern their personal vocation, since God has a plan for each of us.
VOCATION12/28/2020
“Who am I?” is an important question. But much more important, Pope Francis tells us, is this one: “For whom am I?” Our identity is rooted in what we have received, but it takes its form above all from the love to which we dedicate our life. In loving God, letting ourselves be loved by Him, giving his love to others, we discover who we are. The series of articles in this book, written by priests who work with young people, can help us to make this discovery. With the first disciples of Jesus, with the teachings of the Popes, of the saints, of St. Josemaría, we can grasp more deeply this reality: God is calling us, He has a plan for each one: holiness.
The book has three sections. The first section includes three articles that present, within a broad framework, the reality of God’s call and our encounter with Him. The second section presents different vocational paths and dwells on some aspects of the discernment of one’s own vocation. The final section is addressed to those who have already been following our Lord for some years; it is an invitation to contemplate, with grateful memory, the beauty of a life spent following Christ.
St. Josemaría recalled how, when he was only sixteen years old, he discovered that his heart was asking him for “something great that is love”. May we also discover and rediscover, because love is always young, always surprising, something great that is love.
Free download of eBook:
Mobi ► Something Great that is Love
ePub ► Something Great that is Love
PDF ► Something Great that is Love
CONTENTS
Introduction
I. ENCOUNTER: “Master, where do you live?”
1. Jesus comes to meet us
2. What your life could be
3. Our true name
II. RESPONSE: “May the Lord be on your way”
4. How do we discover our vocation?
5. So that the music plays: the vocation to Opus Dei
6. Giving one’s life for one’s friends: the vocation to celibacy
7. Responding to love: the vocation to marriage
8. Being better mothers and fathers: the vocation of one’s children
9. Am I making the right decision? We walk accompanied in the Church
III. FAITHFULNESS: “I have sent you to go and bear fruit, and that your fruit may remain”
10. We are apostles!
11. Walking with Christ towards the fullness of love
12. The fruits of fidelity
Vocation
eBook
Something Great That Is Love
opusdei.org/…-something-great-that-is-love/
Clicks37
- Report
Social networks