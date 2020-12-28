Federal environment law 'must be changed' to build new dams: Campbell Newman. Politicians who claim to be "fairdinkum" about building new water infrastructure must then change the federal environme… More

Federal environment law 'must be changed' to build new dams: Campbell Newman.



Politicians who claim to be "fairdinkum" about building new water infrastructure must then change the federal environmental law, according to Campbell Newman.



Mr Newman told Sky News the largest impediment to new dams or other water infrastructure being built is the federal environmental law which sets out to protect threatened species.



"If politicians want to see dams, if they're fairdinkum about that, then they need to change the federal environment law to say there needs to be balance," he said.



"Yes, there are detrimental outcomes potentially for the environment but sometimes that is absolutely outweighed by fantastic positives.



"Whether that be job creation, production of food, or viable drinking water."