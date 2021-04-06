Head of Capitol Police Pushes Congress to Up Security After Good Friday Attack Kills Officer Outside the Capitol, police are looking at ways to make the Capitol safer after a man rammed his car into … More





Outside the Capitol, police are looking at ways to make the Capitol safer after a man rammed his car into a barricade on Good Friday, killing one officer and injuring another. More concrete barriers are being installed around the Capitol after 25 year old Noah Green ran his car into two Capitol police officers, killing William Evans. A makeshift memorial marks the spot where the 18 year veteran was killed. With the violence at the Capitol on January 6th still fresh in the minds of officers, the head of the Capitol police union is pushing Congress to bolster security. Meanwhile, lawmakers spent the Easter holiday, touting the president's infrastructure proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, "Infrastructure needs are self-evident. The American Society of Civil Engineers has demonstrated that we're trillions of dollars behind." The proposal includes spending on green energy, broadband, but also expanding Medicare coverage, job training and plugging oil and gas wells. Republicans like Ted Cruz of Texas say, "The only thing it appears they are in favor of is more government spending, more taxes, and more government power over your lives." Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.