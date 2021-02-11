Une nouvelle organisation cherche à promouvoir le noachisme et ça vient de Mickael Vorris...

NEW ORGANIZATION SEEKS TO PROMOTE MORAL LAW
NEWS: LIFE AND FAMILY
by Rodney Pelletier • ChurchMilitant.com • June 7, 2016 2 Comments
You are not signed in as a Premium user; we rely on Premium users to support our news reporting. Sign in or Sign up today!
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (ChurchMilitant.com) - The Jewish Institute for Global Awareness (JIFGA) is a new organization promoting the "return of our culture to one in which more traditional universal moral values are understood and followed."
Founder Arthur Goldberg was previously the head of Jews Offering New Alternatives to Healing (JONAH), a non-profit organization closed down late last year by a New Jersey court. As reported by ChurchMilitant.com, a jury decided JONAH was in violation of the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and a judge ordered it to cease functioning and liquidate its assets.
JONAH's mission was to help men and women struggling with same-sex attraction to overcome and live a lifestyle consistent with Judeo-Christian values. Homosexual clients sued JONAH, claiming consumer fraud — a claim Goldberg vigorously contested. Catholic governor Chris Christie banned gay conversion therapy in 2013, and Goldberg's lawyers contended the law only applied to licensed therapists.
JONAH referred people to therapists and counseled people on a limited basis.
WATCH NOW
After JONAH closed in December, Goldberg started up JIFGA, which received official 501(c)(3) status in March.
Goldberg told ChurchMilitant.com its focus is broader and will not deal with gay conversion therapy. "We intend to lead a campaign to return our culture to one in which more traditional universal moral values (which are common to all major faiths) are understood and followed," Goldberg explained.
The Noahide laws consist of seven laws derived from Jewish rabbinic tradition establishing how all men must live, whether Jew or Gentile. Tradition states God gave the laws to Noah after the flood, and he passed them on to his children. Except for the last two, they overlap with the Ten Commandments.
JIFGA explains the Noahide laws as:
Idolatry
Blaspheming and cursing the name of God
Murder
Robbery and theft
Immorality and forbidden sexual relations
Removing and eating meat from a live animal (cruelty to animals)
The establishment of a justice system and courts of law to enforce the other six laws
Goldberg told ChurchMilitant.com, "These are foundational ethical values that Jews, Christians, and even Muslims can act upon within their own religious traditions to influence society for the better."
His main goal with JIFGA is to establish a crowdfunding website called FundingMorality.com to encourage fundraising for pro-family and pro-life projects. He wants a special focus on fundraising for legal defense for people who are persecuted for standing up for traditional marriage and family values. Fundraising websites like KickStarter and GoFundMe have policies refusing to assist people who go against politically unpopular ideas.
Learn more about Goldberg's legal battle over JONAH by watching "Mic'd Up—Christ in the Courts."
Have a news tip? Submit news to our tip line.
We rely on you to support our news reporting. Please donate today.
Source : churchmilitant.com/…ion-seeks-to-promote-moral-law
Clicks7
- Report
Social networks