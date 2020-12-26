Clicks1
Feast of St Stephen - Fr David Goodill OP

The homily on the Feast of St Stephen, at Blackfriars Oxford (26.12.20), by Fr David Goodill OP. The readings at Mass were: Acts 6:8-10,7:54-59; Psalm 30(31); Matthew 10:17-22 The full Mass can be found here: youtu.be/M1kpimXZf7k
