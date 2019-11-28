Patriarch Bartholomew: “Reunion With Catholic Church Inevitable”

At a recent visit on Mount Athos, Greece, Greek-Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople tried to convince several abbots that there are no dogmatic differences between Orthodoxy and Catholicism, and that a reunion with the Catholic Church is “inevitable.”According to Spzh.news (November 25), most of the abbots were perplexed, but nobody objected. Some monks started weeping. Reportedly, guards prohibited a recording of Bartholomew’s speech.On November 12, Bartholomew and some abbots from Mount Athos participated at vespers in the Trappist Abbey of Our Lady of St. Rémy in Rochefort, Belgium (picture).Interestingly, the Trappists turned their altar toward the Lord for the visit of the orthodox Patriarch.The Greek-Orthodox don't recognise Catholic baptism, and re-baptise Catholics who apostatise to them. Their anti-Catholic attitude is even more pronounced in the twenty monasteries on Mount Athos.