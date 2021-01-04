The Faithful Traveler: Saint John Nepomucene Neumann Shrine. thefaithfultraveler on Jul 14, 2014 SAINT JOHN NEPOMUCENE NEUMANN Bishop (1811-1860) John neumann was born in Bohemia on March … More

Bishop (1811-1860)



John neumann was born in Bohemia on March 20, 1811. Since he had a great desire to dedicate himself to the American missions, he came to the United States as a cleric and was ordained in New York in 1836.

In 1840, he entered the Congragation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists). He labored in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

In 1852, he was consecrated bishop of Philaldelphia. There he worked hard for the establishment of parish schools and for the erection of many parishes for the numerous immigrants.

He died on January 5, 1860; he was beatified in 1963 and canonized in 1977.

The National Shrine of St John Neumann is located in Philadelphia and once was home to America's first bishop to be canonized a saint. In this episode, Diana von Glahn takes you on a tour of the shrine and speaks with Cardinal Justin Rigali about his predecessor's legacy. Rev. Kevin Moley, C.Ss.R., the shrine's prior director, discusses St John Neumann's life and legacy.