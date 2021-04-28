Coronavirus Crisis: Why No Action Against Massive Poll Rallies In Telangana Flouting Covid Norms? Despite a steady rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Telangana, Social distancing norms goes … More





Despite a steady rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Telangana, Social distancing norms goes for a complete toss as political parties are holding public rallies, roadshows, door to door campaigns ahead of the local body polls in the state. Why there is no action against the massive public rallies in Telangana flouting Covid norms?

#CoronavirusCrisis #TelanganaPolls #IndiaToday



