February 27 The First Reading breski1

Book of Deuteronomy 26,16-19.

Moses spoke to the people, saying: "This day the LORD, your God, commands you to observe these statutes and decrees. Be careful, then, to observe them with all your heart and with all your soul.

Today you are making this agreement with the LORD: he is to be your God and you are to walk in his ways and observe his statutes, commandments and decrees, and to hearken to his voice.

And today the LORD is making this agreement with you: you are to be a people peculiarly his own, as he promised you; and provided you keep all his commandments,

he will then raise you high in praise and renown and glory above all other nations he has made, and you will be a people sacred to the LORD, your God, as he promised."



Psalms 119(118),1-2.4-5.7-8.

Blessed are they whose way is blameless,

who walk in the law of the LORD.

Blessed are they who observe his decrees,

Who seek him with all their heart.



You have commanded that your precepts

be diligently kept.

Oh, that I might be firm in the ways

of keeping your statutes!



I will give you thanks with an upright heart,

when I have learned your just ordinances.

I will keep your statutes;

do not utterly forsake me.