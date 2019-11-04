Clicks68

Saint Charles Borromeo

Hero of the Counter-Reformation Created CCD in its original form Scenes from his life beginning in Arona, birthplace of Saint Charles. On to Pavia, where he attended the University, then to Trent, …More
Hero of the Counter-Reformation
Created CCD in its original form
Scenes from his life beginning in Arona, birthplace of Saint Charles.
On to Pavia, where he attended the University, then to Trent, where he worked on the Council of Trent,
to Rome and to Milan where he was Archbishop.
Visit the Cathedral in Milan where he is buried. See Stained-glass windows depicting the story of his life.
St Charles pray for our Church
