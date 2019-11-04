Saint Charles Borromeo

Hero of the Counter-Reformation Created CCD in its original form Scenes from his life beginning in Arona, birthplace of Saint Charles. On to Pavia, where he attended the University, then to Trent, … More

Hero of the Counter-ReformationCreated CCD in its original formScenes from his life beginning in Arona, birthplace of Saint Charles.On to Pavia, where he attended the University, then to Trent, where he worked on the Council of Trent,to Rome and to Milan where he was Archbishop.Visit the Cathedral in Milan where he is buried. See Stained-glass windows depicting the story of his life.