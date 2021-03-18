World Over - 2021-03-18 - Gerhard Cardinal Müller with Raymond Arroyo GERHARD CARDINAL MÜLLER, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) discusses the recent Vatican pronoun… More

GERHARD CARDINAL MÜLLER, former head of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) discusses the recent Vatican pronouncement on blessing same sex unions, and restrictions placed on the celebration of Masses inside St. Peter's Basilica.