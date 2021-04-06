The Prayer of the R. P. de Maringues "O my God, please renew me in the Grace of My Baptism"

"O God my Creator and my Lord, who by infinite Goodness and a very special Love, have considered and chosen me among so many abandoned people, to wash my soul with the waters of Baptism, of original sin, to clothe me in the shining robe of Grace, and to make me Your daughter. alas! In what condition did I put this dress by my sins, how did I defile it, and how indignantly have I lived, treading this very eminent quality; I have an extreme displeasure, and I ask you for forgiveness with all the humility I can; Give it to me, O God of Mercy, and please renew me in the Grace of My Baptism.O God who created me, and who in my creation printed your Image on the forehead of my soul, who redeemed it with the precious Blood of your Son, and regenerated it through Baptism to the hope of eternal Life. Give me the Grace that this time and all in good, I renounce Satan, his pumps and all his works; and that by the Merits of Jesus Christ, which is the Way, Truth and Life, and by the Anointing of the Holy Spirit, I believe in You, as in my God, my first Principle, my sovereign Lord, and my last End, of a firm faith, without doubt, simple without peeling and effective in operating, which I persevere unwaveringly in this faith, until the end of my life; O Holy and Adorable Trinity, may Your all Power strengthen my faith and weakness; may Your divine Wisdom enlighten it, and may your infinite Goodness make it excellent and perfect, so that at the hour of my death I may put my soul in your hands pure and without task, as You have given me, and more embellished and radiant with all kinds of virtues. Jesus Christ my Lord, who washed me in your blood and through your Death gave me life, break all the laces that my enemy has stretched to lose me; and by virtue of Your divine Presence, make all its pitfalls and all its attacks useless. O my Savior, may Your ardent Charity bring me out victorious from all the battles that Your enemy and mine will give me, to withdraw me from your Love; may Your deep Humility open my eyes to discover and avoid his traps, and to confuse his pride, as You have confused him by humiliating You to the abyss; may Your brilliant Truth serve as a guide to lead me to You, and to make me walk along Your paths with a straight and pure heart, and may Your Mercy warn me of His help, that She will accompany me, strengthening me to undertake great things to your Glory, and to exercise actions of heroic virtues, and that She will follow me everywhere from the dangers of my salvation. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit; sweet Jesus, my dear Love, who loved me so much, than to have wanted to be crucified for me; print the Sign of Your Cross on my forehead and on my heart, to make me enjoy His fruits, and put me under cover under His shelter; pour into my heart a living faith, to believe and execute Your commandments, and all that You desire of me, and to make me worthy by my actions, to be the Temple of God and the Home of the Holy Spirit. "Very loving and Kind Jesus, my high Priest, cover me with the wings of Your protection and let Your right hand serve as my backup; have the goodness to illuminate my understanding of your Wisdom, so that I may walk wisely in the path of my salvation, feel my heart die at all the unruly affections of creatures, and enjoy day by day under, until I see You up there in your Glory. O Angel of the Great Council, be Yourse-Guardian Angel and the Guide of my pilgrimage, that I do not turn away from the right path of your Law one step; and after You, assign me one of your Holy Angels, who seconds the designs you have for my good and for my perfection, and leads me into your Ways to make me surely come to You and to my bliss; then present this greeting to your Angel: "I greet you glorious Angel, guardian of my soul and body, and I beg you by the kind Heart of Jesus, and for the love of the One who created you, and who in my Baptism provided me under your tutelage that you would take care of me in all, that you should not depart from me only one step on my side and that you never lose sight of me. , so that by your wise and charitable conduct I may pass without damage all the perils of this wretched life, until with you I see this bright Face of the Divinity, whose sight makes you blessed, and that I find myself in the Place, where I give you thanks for all eternity for the care you have taken from me and for the help you have given me." O Jesus my Savior and my faithful Pastor, let Your poor sheep hear and follow your Voice; please open to me, the ears of the heart, so that I may listen to all that You will tell me inwardly and outwardly for Your Honor and for my perfection. Embalm my soul with the scent of your Knowledge and Love. O Holy Virgin, Queen of Heaven and Earth, Mother of Mercy; I greet you with all the respects I can and You beg that You do me the favor in this renovation of my life and recovery in my first innocence, to want to be my Godmother and My Mother, taking care of me, and charging You with my salvation; and may You obtain the grace of You to be a true girl, in the perfect imitation of Your virtues. Wrap my mind and body in the sheetThis will be the case.R. P. Adrien de Maringues "Very useful and clean spiritual exercises to lead religious and secular souls to the perfection of the actions of days, weeks, months and years," p. 437-446, Chez Barret in Lyon (1659)