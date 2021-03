Gems of the Polish Baroque. Vibrant chamber music by little-known 17th-century composers including world-premiere recordings. Composers: Marcin Mielczewski, Kaspar Foerster, Mikolaj Zielenski, Adam … More

Gems of the Polish Baroque.Vibrant chamber music by little-known 17th-century composers including world-premiere recordings.Composers: Marcin Mielczewski, Kaspar Foerster, Mikolaj Zielenski, Adam Jarzebski, Stanislaw Sylwester SzarzynskiArtists: Ensemble Giardino di DelizieEwa Anna Augustynowicz (artistic director)Online purchase or streaming (Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Play): brilliant-classics.lnk.to/GemsOfPolishBaroque Available for licensing:More Information: brilliantclassics.com/…/g/gems-of-the-polish-baroque/ The close relationship between Italy and Poland goes back many centuries. Especially during the Baroque era the contact was intense. The republic of Venice was seen as a role model of political innovation, whereas Rome was firmly established as the international center of the powerful Catholic Church. Young Poles visited and studied at the universities of Bologna and Padua, imbibing knowledge and culture, whereas the Polish nobility invited Italian musicians at their courts.This new recording presents Polish composers from the Baroque, in whose works influences from their Italian contemporaries can be found. The composers presented are Marcin Mielczewski, Kaspar Foerster, Mikolai Zilenski, Adam Jarzebski, Stanislav Szarzinski, in Sonatas, Canzonas, Fantasias and other Baroque forms.Played on period instruments by Giardino di Delizie, a female Polish-Italian Early Music group, researching and performing forgotten treasures from the Italian and Polish Baroque. They played in such ensembles as Europa Galante, Les Eléments, Quatuor Mosaiques and others. They successfully recorded previously for Brilliant Classics a CD with Sinfonias by Lonati.Tracklist:0:00:00 Marcin Mielczewski: Canzon seconda a 20:05:26 Kaspar Foerster: La sidon sonata a 3 in F Major0:15:08 Mikolaj Zielenski: Communiones totius anni. Fantazja II0:18:55 Adam Jarzebski: Chromatica – concerto a 30:23:30 Kaspar Foerster: Sonata a 3 in C Minor0:30:36 Adam Jarzebski: Cantate domino – concerto a 20:35:02 Kaspar Foerster: Sonata a 3 in G Major0:45:02 Adam Jarzebski: Berlinesa – concerto a 30:49:03 Kaspar Foerster: La Pazza. Sonata a 3 in D Minor0:56:09 Marcin Mielczewski: Canzon prima a 21:07:18 Kaspar Foerster: Sonata a 3 in C Minor1:17:31 Adam Jarzebski: Tamburetta – concerto a 31:20:27 Stanislaw Sylwester Szarzynski: Trio Sonata in D Major1:26:33 Mikolaj Zielenski: Communiones totius anni. Fantazja III1:29:46 Kaspar Foerster: Sonata a 3 in B MajorSocial media:Facebook: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/Facebook Instagram: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/Instagram Twitter: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/Twitter Spotify Playlists:Brilliant Classics Spotify: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/Spotify New Classical Releases: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/NewReleases The Best of Liszt: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/Playliszt The Best of Bach: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/BestOfBachPlaylist Most Popular Piano Music: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/MostPopularPiano Beautiful Classical Music: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/BeautifulClassicalMelodies Classical Music For Dinnertime: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/ClassicalMusicforDinnertime Thanks for watching this video by Brilliant Classics, we hope you enjoyed it! Don’t forget to share it and subscribe to our YouTube channel: brilliant-classics.lnk.to/YouTube And visit our channel for the best classical music from the greatest composers like: Bach, Satie, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Chopin, Haydn, Ravel, Debussy, Verdi, Vivaldi, Handel, Brahms, Liszt, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff, Wagner, Strauss, Handel, Dvorak and many more! We upload complete albums, music for relaxing, working, studying, meditating, concentrating, instrumental music, opera, violin, classical piano music, sonatas and more!