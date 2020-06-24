Catholic structure but no Catholic faith any more

We have the “Catholic” Vatican and Rome, the “Catholic” Pope, cardinals and bishops, “Catholic” schools, seminaries and diplomacy, “Catholic” dioceses and parishes..., but we no longer have the Catholic teaching, the Catholic faith or the Catholic sentire cum Ecclesia.



What is the Catholic faith and what is it not? The Catholic faith is most briefly expressed in the Catechism by six fundamental truths:



1) There is one God



2) God is the righteous Judge who rewards the good and punishes the evil



3) In God there are three Persons



4) God the Son became man and died on the cross to save us



5) The soul of man is immortal



6) The grace of God is necessary for salvation



At present, the highest ecclesiastical authority has undermined all the basic truths of the Catholic faith. The new faith of the Catholic Church is no longer Catholic.



Let us go back to the six fundamental truths:



Ad 1) There is one God



This fundamental truth has been misused to justify the heretical opinion that since there is one God, who created the world, pagans also have this one God. But one omits the fact that although God created all men, pagans do not worship Him. They worship demons and Satan, so there is a diametrical difference!



This heresy about one god was presented by John Paul II through his gesture in Assisi. He prayed to the so-called one common god with pagan sorcerers. But these sorcerers pray to demons and the devil (see 1Cor 10:20).



The papal office is now occupied by the heretic and apostate Bergoglio. Catholics, however, continue to recognize him as God’s representative on earth, even though he has opposed God with heresies. They consider him to be the Vicar of Christ, although he has betrayed Christ like the apostle Judas. By virtue of “holy” obedience, they blindly accept his heresies as a new faith. But such faith leads to hell. They still publicly profess unity with this blasphemer and apostate in every Mass. Bergoglio is also responsible for the Abu Dhabi heresy holding that all pagan cults are willed by God. So why did Jesus die on the cross and say after His resurrection: “Teach all nations… (Mt 28:20) He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned.” (Mk 16:16)?



When Pope John Paul II summoned pagan sorcerers to Assisi, he did not call on them to renounce demons and did not preach to them the one true God, Jesus Christ. On the contrary, although he knew that pagans pray to demons, he united with them in one spirit, abusing the words of the Our Father. By doing so as the supreme Church authority before God, he brought down a curse both on himself and on the Church and provoked public outrage across the Catholic world. He set a pernicious precedent. He did not pray for the conversion of the pagans present but rather prayed together with them for so-called peace, while he was aware that during those common “prayers” they were praying to their demons. The Dalai Lama, who considers himself an incarnation of a god, was present too, reciting mantras – the names of demons. John Paul II fooled Catholics into believing that together with pagan leaders and sorcerers they prayed to the one Christian God. This is a deceit. Moreover, he thus presented Christianity and paganism as equally valid ways to salvation. He placed the redemptive death of the Lord Jesus Christ on the cross on the same level as the worship of demons. Through this gesture of apostasy, he implemented Vatican II’s heresies and put an end to salvific mission. He thus opposed the First Commandment: “You shall have no other gods and you shall not bow down to them.” Bergoglio declared him a saint. John Paul II and Vatican II prepared the ground for his Pachamama demon idolatry. Bergoglio brought the heresy of syncretism to perfection at the Amazon Synod. The Amazon documents outlined his plan to destroy Christ’s unbloody sacrifice by mixing it up with pagan rituals. In addition, his plan to ordain pagan sorcerers, both male and female, degrades the sacrament of Christ’s priesthood. Through so-called ecological conversion, he preaches apostasy from Christ to demons. The Catholic teaching about the one God thus falls.



Ad 2) God is the righteous Judge who rewards the good and punishes the evil



“The righteousness of God is nothing but His goodness. God only punishes in order to amend man and to make him happy.” (St Clement of Alexandria) With every punishment, God wants to stop man on the path of sin in order to bring him to repentance and to set him on the path of righteousness. Bergoglio, however, constantly refuses to repent but legalizes and sanctifies the path of sin. He promotes the sin (see Catechism) of presumptuous reliance on God’s mercy, thus setting the believers on the broad way leading to eternal destruction. What Bergoglio calls mercy and love is in fact the height of cruelty because he keeps man in deadly sin and hence in eternal death through his lies. He said to a gay in public: “Love yourself as you are. God loves you as you are.” God, by contrast, in His desire to turn man from the sin of Sodom, threatens to send fire from heaven as a punishment (Jude 1:7), puts man to shame and afflicts him with diseases (infections, AIDS...). He does all this only to make man come to senses, repent, be delivered and saved. Bergoglio, however, holding the position of head of the Church, tells shameless lies. He opposes God and God’s commandments even in a binding church document Amoris Laetitia. He has brought down a curse on himself according to Gal 1:8-9.



By his gesture of kissing the feet of a transsexual, he legalizes and privileges a sinful deviation and becomes the strongest agent for its mass spread. This is a crime crying out to heaven!



Ad 3) In God there are three Persons



After Vatican II, heretical theologians have said that our Triune God, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, is the same as Allah, the highest of the 365 gods of Mecca. These words about the same god are not Catholic but heretical.



Ad 4) God the Son became man and died on the cross to save us



The historical-critical method, which has dominated all Catholic schools and seminaries after the Second Vatican Council, denies everything supernatural in the Bible. It divides the Lord Jesus Christ into the historical Christ (a mere man) and the Christ of faith (a myth). Abp Zöllitsch (2009) and the like-minded Bishops’ Conference of Germany espouse a heresy which destroys the essence of Christianity. They say that “Jesus did not die for our sins but only offered solidarity with the suffering” . Christ’s historical and real resurrection is denied by this heretical theology with phrases about superhistorical or symbolic resurrection (see Katholische Dogmatik: Für Studium und Praxis der Theologie /1995/ by Card. Gerhard L. Müller). It is shocking that the author was Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2012-2017.



Ad 5) The soul of man is immortal



The present Church influenced by the spirit of heresy does not care about the salvation of the immortal soul. It preaches neither the saving doctrine nor repentance. It has no concern for the salvation of souls. In this way it de facto denies the immortality of the human soul, the reality of hell and the need for salvation.



Ad 6) The grace of God is necessary for salvation



If the apostate Church leaders present a heretical antigospel, no longer call a sin a sin, and preach neither the Saviour nor true repentance and conversion, the grace of God necessary for salvation is just an empty phrase for them. “They neither go in themselves, nor do they allow others to go in.” (cf. Mt 23:13)



Conclusion:



Today, the Church structure destroys the saving faith rather than protects it. It has brought down God’s curse – anathema – and cunningly seeks not only the reduction of humanity but also its end in the lake of fire. Therefore, the only way of salvation is through true repentance. The words of Jesus are true even today: “Unless you repent, you will all perish!” (Lk 13:3)



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr

Secretary Bishops of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



22 June 2020