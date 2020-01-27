Why Did Wilson Gavin Die?

21-years-old Wilson Gavin was a Catholic Australian youth activist. On Sunday, January 12, he protested against a “drag queen story time” which was organised in order to corrupt children at a … More

21-years-old Wilson Gavin was a Catholic Australian youth activist. On Sunday, January 12, he protested against a “drag queen story time” which was organised in order to corrupt children at a Brisbane library. In the early morning of next day, Gavin was found dead at Chelmer Railway Station as the result of – quote - “critical injuries.” Within hours the oligarch media called this a “suicide.”



Gavin was the president of the University of Queensland Liberal National Club. He and about fifteen club members walked peacefully into the public library where the drag show was in full swing. Gavin confronted the homosexual who starred in the event. The group chanted “drag queens are not for kids.” After a few minutes, they left peacefully.



As expected , oligarch media demonized the heroic young men. Gavin was trolled with vile insults, taunts, and death threats. Members of his family, classmates and friends were tracked down and contacted for comments. The University of Queensland was encouraged to kick him out. The oligarch media blacked out the huge support Gavin received from simple people.



During his short life , Wilson Gavin courted controversy on numerous occasions. Although he considered himself a homosexual, at the age of 19, Gavin opposed gay marriages by organizing a rally and making several appearances on national television. On another occasion, he defended the British monarchy on a political talk show. “I’m a lover of all things traditional. I’m a lover of all things beautiful,” he said.



Police did not treat Gavin’s death as suspicious. However, Australian police is notoriously corrupt. The media keep mum.