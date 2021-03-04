EWTN Rome Correspondent Talks About Security on Pope Francis' Trip to Iraq | EWTN News Nightly At least ten rockets targeted a military base in Western Iraq, just two days before the pope's visit. … More





At least ten rockets targeted a military base in Western Iraq, just two days before the pope's visit. The attack site was near U.S.-led coalition troops. No casualties have been reported, but at least one vehicle was found on fire and debris was scattered. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iraqi military security forces have found the launch pad used for the missiles. Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn joins to talk about Pope Francis' upcoming trip to the country. Flynn tells us whether the pope will be traveling near where the rockets hit and what security looks like leading up to the Holy Father's trip. The Rome Correspondent explains how the Iraqi Christians are preparing for the pope's visit. He also shares whether Pope Francis mentioned his trip to Iraq during his weekly talk Wednesday at the Vatican.