Fabergé Eggs: Sign of Spring. by AP on Mar 29, 2013
Fabergé Eggs: Sign of Spring.

by AP on Mar 29, 2013
Rare Fabergé eggs were once given as Easter gifts by Russian tsars and their families. Today many are on display at a Houston Museum. As the head of that museum explains, their rich history is one that symbolizes Spring's renewal and Easter.
