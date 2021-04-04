Home
Irapuato
2
Mar 31, 2013
Fabergé Eggs: Sign of Spring. by AP on Mar 29, 2013
Fabergé Eggs: Sign of Spring.
by AP on Mar 29, 2013
Sep 8, 2020
R. Saraiva
Mar 31, 2013
Rare Fabergé eggs were once given as Easter gifts by Russian tsars and their families. Today many are on display at a Houston Museum. As the head of that museum explains, their rich history is one that symbolizes Spring's renewal and Easter.
