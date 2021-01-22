Clicks1.2K
Espousal of the Blessed Virgin Mary - January 23 oneminute art on Feb 17, 2015 Feast in honor of the Blessed Virgin‘s espousal to Saint Joseph. It dates from 1517 when it was granted to the …More
Espousal of the Blessed Virgin Mary - January 23
oneminute art on Feb 17, 2015 Feast in honor of the Blessed Virgin‘s espousal to Saint Joseph. It dates from 1517 when it was granted to the nuns of the Annunciation by Pope Leo X with nine other Masses in honor of Our Lady. Adopted by many religious orders and dioceses, it was observed for a time by nearly the whole Church, but is no longer in the Calendar. It is the subject of a famous painting by Raphael and Viterbo.
The Marriage of the Virgin, also known as Lo Sposalizio, is an oil painting by Italian High Renaissance artist Raphael. Completed in 1504 for the Franciscan church of San Francesco, Città di Castello, the painting depicts a marriage ceremony between Mary and Joseph. It changed hands several times before settling in 1806 at the Pinacoteca di Brera.
Pinacoteca di Brera, Milan
DNES sa v RKC - TLO sektore- slávi deň zásnub Preblahoslavennej Panny Márie 23. Január - Zasnúbenie blahoslavenej Panny Márie.
Saints of the Day:
Espousal of the Virgin Mary
—
Abel the Patriarch
Agathangelus
Amasius of Teano
Andreas Chong Hwa-Gyong
Aquila the Martyr
Asclas of Antinoe
Bernard of Vienne
Clement of Ancyra
Colman of Lismore
Dositheus of Gaza
Emerentiana
Eusebius of Mount Coryphe
Henry Suso
Ildephonsus
Joan Font Taulat
Jurmin
Lufthild
Maimbod
Margaret of Ravenna
Martyrius of Valeria
Nikolau…More
